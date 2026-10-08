PANDEF mourns victims of Ondo Air Force crash, seeks probe

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geopolitical zone, has mourned the victims of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crash in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

PANDEF also called for a thorough and comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances that may have contributed to the crash and similar aviation tragedies.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the forum said the people of the South-South received the news of the crash with “deep shock and pain.”

The aircraft crashed on Monday, October 5, 2026, in the vicinity of Igbokoda, Ondo State.

PANDEF said several South-South indigenes were among those listed as victims, while describing the loss of the military personnel and other passengers as a painful blow to their families and the nation.

The statement read in part: “The Board of Trustees and the National Leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), on behalf of the people of the South-South geopolitical zone, have received with deep shock and pain the tragic news of the crash of a Nigerian Air Force aircraft.”

The forum expressed condolences to the affected families, the Nigerian Air Force, the Federal Government and Nigerians, noting that many of those who died were young Nigerians serving the country.

“More painful is the fact that most of the deceased were young Nigerians who have now laid down their lives for the peace and security of our nation during the line of duty.

“There is no greater sacrifice than this, and Nigeria will always honour them individually and collectively,” it said.

PANDEF urged Nigerians to continue praying for the affected families as well as military personnel serving in various operational theatres across the country.

The forum also said the tragedy underscored the need for the Federal Government to sustain investment in military equipment, maintenance and operational readiness.

“This tragic occurrence also underscores the imperative need for the Federal Government to prioritize continuous investments in the combat readiness and equipment maintenance of our military personnel,” PANDEF said.

It further called for a “thorough and full investigation” to establish all the circumstances surrounding the crash and determine factors that may have contributed to it and similar incidents.

PANDEF also appealed to Nigerians to unite in efforts to promote peace and security across the country amid ongoing security challenges.

“Finally, PANDEF calls on all Nigerians at all levels to unite around our government to instill peace and security across our country during this period when our nation is confronted with diverse security threats and challenges to the wellbeing of ordinary citizens,” the statement added.