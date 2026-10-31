Otti explains Abia’s preference for electric buses over CNG

Alex Otti

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has said his administration chose Electric Vehicles (EVs) over Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses because EVs represent an upgrade in transportation technology.

Otti explained that it was for that reason that the government opted for electric buses for its public transportation system.

He offered the explanation during the October edition of his monthly media chat held at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, on Friday night.

He said that despite the preference for EVs, the State Government still encouraged the establishment of additional CNG stations in the state.

“We are not opposed to CNG, but we chose electric vehicles for our public transportation system,” the governor said.

He said that both petrol and CNG vehicles operate on internal combustion engines, while EVs require a different propulsion system.

He further said that some companies had expressed interest in establishing additional CNG stations in the state, adding that agreements had been reached with them.

He explained that the proposed stations would cater to privately owned vehicles and other consumers, rather than the state’s public transportation system.

Otti said that CNG was cheaper to use than petrol and expressed optimism that the conversion of petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG would gain more traction in the country.

He also said that there are Nigerian companies that specialised in converting internal combustion engine vehicles to CNG.

Otti also responded to the purported complaints about the continued existence of street trading at the Umuahia city centre, popularly called Isi-Gate.

According to him, street trading cannot be totally eliminated; hence, it still operates in other developed parts of the world, including London.

He promised that traders that might suffer displacement by the state’s urban renewal efforts would be compensated.

Otti said that the state government was working to restore order in the capital city, particularly tackling the challenges associated with street trading.

He said the relocation of traders from Isi-Gate would be gradual, considering that many petty traders on the street depended on the income for their livelihoods.

He said that the government was still exploring alternative locations for traders that would be affected to avoid pushing them into activities that could further undermine public order.

“We are a government that is compassionate. So, if we move you out of your shop, we will pay you compensation. We will ensure that,” he said.

Otti argued that displacing traders without considering their economic circumstances would defeat the purpose of the government’s urban renewal programme.

“It doesn’t make sense to drive everybody away. Who are you even sanitising the place for?

“So, it is a balancing act. We are handling it step by step,” he said. (NAN)