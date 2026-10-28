Onitsha traders petition IGP over alleged threats, demolition

IGP Olatunji Disu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Traders operating under the Association of Modebeb Traders in Onitsha, Anambra State, have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, seeking a comprehensive investigation into alleged threats, intimidation and the demolition of commercial buildings amid a dispute over the leadership and ownership of a market plaza.

The traders alleged that they had faced persistent harassment and threats for about two years, claiming that some individuals had allegedly used their connections with security agencies to intimidate members of the association.

Speaking on behalf of the traders at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Chief Okey Muojekwu said the dispute had disrupted their businesses and left members concerned about their safety.

He alleged that the plaza where they conducted their businesses was demolished in 2025, worsening the dispute and affecting traders’ livelihoods.

According to him, four buildings, including properties at numbers 77 and 79, were demolished, affecting people who had invested in businesses at the location.

Muojekwu also alleged that some individuals had altered or forged property documents to change the ownership name from Osumakan Model Ventures. He called on the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and establish the rightful ownership of the properties.

He further alleged that police personnel, including officers attached to a special anti-narcotics command in Onitsha, had been used to intimidate traders.

Muojekwu claimed that he was recently attacked by suspected thugs who allegedly stabbed him with a knife, but he escaped and reported the incident to the police.

Expressing concern over what he described as the lack of effective action against those responsible, he said threats against members had continued.

He also raised concerns over an alleged incident involving a man identified as Chris Okon, who was reportedly taken away alongside a woman after some individuals allegedly assaulted him at his residence.

According to Muojekwu, the woman was detained from Friday until Monday or Tuesday before she was released.

The traders appealed to the IGP to investigate the allegations, provide protection against further attacks and ensure that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.

The Chairman of the market association, Tochukwu Umeh, said the dispute was also connected to disagreements over the removal of some market leaders by the Anambra State Government.

Umeh alleged that some individuals had continued to occupy leadership positions despite the government’s decision to remove them. He argued that the government had no right to remove leaders elected by market members.

He said the disagreement had contributed to the alleged harassment of traders and disrupted market activities, making the administration of the market difficult.

Also speaking, a patron of the market, Onyeka Oguejiofor, alleged that some individuals had taken over shops without following due process and were attempting to force recognised leaders and traders out of their positions and businesses.

He claimed that some traders had been removed from their positions or threatened with eviction without formal notice or communication.

Oguejiofor further alleged that those involved had boasted of their connections with the police and their ability to act without consequences.

He said the traders had reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police, the Police Public Relations Officer and the leadership of the relevant market association, but had yet to secure a lasting resolution.

According to him, some individuals were arrested and detained for about a week before being released, after which they allegedly resumed the activities complained about.

Oguejiofor added that the traders had approached state government officials responsible for trade and commerce, who reportedly urged compliance with the government’s decision on the removal of the affected leaders.

He appealed to the police and relevant government authorities to intervene, investigate the allegations and ensure that traders could conduct their businesses without intimidation.

The traders said they wanted a peaceful resolution of the dispute, protection of their rights and the opportunity to resume normal business activities.