NAF aircraft crashed with 32 passengers, crew – Keyamo

Keyamo

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State, with 32 people — 25 passengers and seven crew members — reportedly on board.

The aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

A community leader had confirmed the crash, but said residents were yet to establish the exact location and other details.

He said: “Yes, it is true. A helicopter crashed at Igbokoda, Ondo State. But we don’t know the exact place and other details.”

However, NAF confirmed the incident on Monday in a statement, saying it had activated an immediate search-and-rescue operation following the crash involving an ATR-42 aircraft.

The aircraft was said to have been on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

In a statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF said: “The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

“The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts. Further details will be communicated in due course.”

Aviation Ministry

The minister did not provide further details on the condition or identities of those on board, as search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

Keyamo noted that the control and regulation of military aircraft were outside the authority of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

He, however, said he had spoken with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and pledged the ministry’s full cooperation and assistance in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Further information on this unfortunate incident will be made available subsequently,” he said.

Vanguard News