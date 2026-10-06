Ondo crash: Makinde demands probe, questions military welfare under Tinubu

Gov Seyi Makinde

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, Governor Seyi Makinde, has demanded a wide-ranging investigation into the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near the Igbokoda Naval Base in Ondo State, questioning the state of military equipment and welfare under the Tinubu administration.

Makinde, through his presidential campaign organisation, said the tragedy, which claimed the lives of no fewer than 25 people, had again raised concerns about the safety and welfare of military personnel, coming against the backdrop of previous military aircraft crashes in the country.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communications of the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, MDPCO, Richard Ihediwa, the campaign commended military personnel for their sacrifice before turning its attention to the wider questions raised by the crash.

“The crash of military aircraft in Nigeria under the Tinubu administration is a serious national issue that again raises questions on the subjects of equipping as well as welfare of our military and other security agencies under this administration, despite the enormous resources at its disposal,” Ihediwa said.

The campaign recalled the August 2023 crash of a Nigerian Air Force helicopter in Shiroro, Niger State, during a casualty evacuation mission involving wounded troops.

“Indeed, given the resources available, our military ought to be among the best equipped and remunerated across the world,” the campaign organisation said.

It also assured Nigerians that equipping, training and the wellbeing of the military and other security agencies would be a top priority under a Makinde-Daura administration.

While sympathising with the military and families of the victims, the campaign demanded a wide-ranging investigation into the cause of the crash and urged Nigerians to continue praying for the country and its military.

The MDPCO also called on Nigerians to use their votes in the 2027 election to end what it described as the misrule of the Tinubu administration and elect Makinde on the APM platform.