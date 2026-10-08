Ondo air crash: Imo PDP suspends campaigns for three days

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended campaigns and all political activities for three days in honour of victims of the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State.

The party, in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, described the incident as a painful loss and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

The PDP directed its organs at the ward, local government and senatorial district levels, as well as its candidates, to suspend all political activities with immediate effect as a mark of respect for the victims.

The party said the suspension was also intended to demonstrate solidarity with the families of the deceased officers and crew members.

“The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hereby suspends campaigns and all party activities for three days as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent tragic crash involving a military aircraft in Ondo State, which resulted in the death of gallant soldiers and crew members who lost their lives in the line of duty,” it said.

The party extended its condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased, as well as the Nigerian Armed Forces.

It said the sacrifice of the fallen personnel, who devoted their lives to the service and protection of the country, would not be forgotten.

“The loss of these brave men and women, who devoted their lives to the service and protection of the nation, is deeply painful. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten, and their service to Nigeria will always bear witness to their courage, patriotism and commitment to the country,” the statement said.

The PDP urged the bereaved families and others affected by the crash to find solace in God, while praying for strength and fortitude to cope with the loss.

Meanwhile, the party commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of corps members who were abducted in Imo State days earlier.

The PDP said the release of the corps members had brought relief to their families and the wider community.

It stressed that no family should be subjected to the uncertainty and anguish associated with having loved ones held in captivity.

The party also called for continued efforts to protect citizens and ensure their safety across the state and the country.