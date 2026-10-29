Ohanaeze Youths seek redeployment of INEC Commissioner

Ohanaeze

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Ohanaeze Youth Forum (OYF) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy its National Commissioner overseeing Anambra, Imo and Ebonyi states, Dr. Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu, over allegations of partisanship.

The group accused Ukeagu of compromising the neutrality expected of his office by allegedly providing electoral consultancy to opposition parties and candidates in Anambra and Imo states.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Comrade Agwu-Awah Malachy, the forum alleged that the commissioner had maintained close ties with opposition parties and leaked sensitive INEC documents to them.

The allegations have not been independently verified.

“Information available to us indicates that Dr. Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu, the INEC National Commissioner overseeing Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi States, has abandoned the neutrality his office demands. He has been a strong ally of the opposition parties and their candidates in Imo and Anambra,” the statement said.

The group argued that any compromise of electoral impartiality could undermine public confidence in the electoral process, particularly ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It said the alleged disclosure of sensitive electoral information, if established, could raise concerns about fair competition among political parties and the credibility of election outcomes.

The forum urged INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to redeploy Ukeagu from his current assignment pending a full and transparent investigation into the allegations.

It said it would submit a formal petition to the commission, accompanied by what it described as evidence supporting its claims.

The group also called on the Presidency, the National Assembly and the Council of State to treat the matter seriously, citing the importance of maintaining public trust in electoral institutions.

It urged civil society organisations, the media and security agencies to support efforts to protect the integrity of the 2027 elections.

The forum said it would continue to pursue the matter through peaceful and lawful means until the commission addressed its concerns.

Ukeagu’s response to the allegations was not included in the statement made available to journalists.