Odibola Properties, Mezie And The Danger Of Trial By Social Media: When Facts Must Prevail Over Allegations 

In an era where social media allegations can threaten years of hard work, investment and reputation, the controversy involving Odibola Properties Limited and Chimezie Princewill Onwuka, popularly known as Mezie, raises serious questions about credibility, responsible advocacy and the importance of verifying facts before passing judgment.

Odibola Properties Limited has positioned itself as a real estate development company committed to legitimate property acquisition, investment protection and integrity in business.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Oshobukola Sunny Isaac, has publicly advocated against land grabbing in Rivers State, an effort recently recognised with the Anti-Land Grabbing Advocate of the Year 2026 Award at the Niger Delta Advancement Honours held on 24 October 2026.

While such recognition is not a substitute for legal verification, it reflects the company’s publicly stated commitment to protecting property investors and promoting responsible real estate development.

MEZIE: QUESTIONS ABOUT CREDIBILITY AND RESPONSIBLE ADVOCACY

Chimezie Princewill Onwuka, popularly known as Mezie, has made allegations concerning Odibola Properties and its involvement in disputed land at Mbodo-Aluu, Rivers State.

However, an important question deserves public attention: How thoroughly were the relevant legal documents examined before these allegations were presented to the public?

There is also a reported disciplinary matter in his past that raises legitimate questions about accountability.

If independently confirmed to concern the same individual, this history is relevant to assessing his public record, although it does not, by itself, establish that his present allegations are false.

Nevertheless, anyone who assumes the responsibility of publicly questioning another person’s integrity must be willing to demonstrate accuracy, transparency and fairness in their own conduct.

Public influence is not proof of credibility. Credibility must be earned through consistency, evidence and accountability.

THE ODIBOLA LAND CONTROVERSY: WHAT HAS BEEN LEFT OUT?

The allegation attributed to Mezie suggests that Odibola Properties acquired disputed family land through Fabulous Amaewhule without the involvement of the wider family.

Odibola Properties has challenged that account.

According to the company’s explanation, it did not purchase the land directly from Fabulous Amaewhule. Rather, it became involved through a Power of Attorney granted by an association of medical doctors following an out-of-court settlement with Fabulous Amaewhule, whom the company identifies as a judgment creditor in earlier proceedings involving the doctors.

This distinction is fundamental.

A company acting under a Power of Attorney granted following a legal settlement is not necessarily in the same position as a developer accused of forcibly taking possession of another person’s land.

Of course, the existence of a Power of Attorney does not automatically establish valid ownership or resolve competing claims. Its legal effect depends on the underlying rights, documents and court decisions.

But if the allegation against Odibola was presented without properly examining these matters, the public is entitled to question whether the accusation was based on a complete investigation.

WHY ODIBOLA’S RESPONSE DESERVES PUBLIC ATTENTION

Rather than allowing allegations to define its reputation, Odibola Properties has continued to publicly explain its position and insist that its transactions should be assessed through verifiable documentation.

This is an important standard for the real estate industry.

A developer’s reputation should be judged by the legitimacy of its acquisitions, compliance with the law, fulfilment of contractual obligations and treatment of investors.

Odibola’s willingness to present its account and refer to legal documentation offers the public an opportunity to examine the dispute beyond social media narratives.

The company has also maintained that its commitment to real estate development and the protection of investors remains unchanged.

These claims deserve fair and independent verification, just as the allegations against the company do.

THE QUESTIONS MEZIE SHOULD ANSWER

Before the public accepts any sweeping allegation of land grabbing, several questions deserve answers:

1. Did Mezie examine the relevant court judgments and settlement agreements before making his allegations?

2. Did he investigate the Power of Attorney under which Odibola says it operates?

3. Did he distinguish between a disputed land title and an allegation of unlawful or forcible land grabbing?

4. Did he give adequate consideration to the company’s explanation and supporting documents?

5. Is he willing to correct any material claim that the documentary evidence proves inaccurate?

These are not personal attacks. They are reasonable standards of accountability for anyone seeking to influence public opinion.

CONCLUSION: INTEGRITY IS ESTABLISHED BY EVIDENCE, NOT SOCIAL MEDIA NOISE

The public must be careful not to confuse confidence on social media with competence in legal and property matters.

A person’s ability to attract attention does not automatically qualify that person to determine ownership, interpret judgments or pronounce guilt in complex land disputes.

Odibola Properties has built its public position around integrity, lawful acquisition and investor protection. Those commitments should be measured against its documents, transactions and actual performance, not merely against the volume of allegations directed at it.

Equally, anyone making accusations against the company must be prepared to substantiate them with reliable evidence.

Before believing allegations against Odibola Properties, ask to see the judgments, settlement documents, Power of Attorney and relevant title records. Before trusting any public commentator, examine the accuracy of their claims and their willingness to be held accountable.

The future of real estate investment in Rivers State must be protected through due diligence, responsible advocacy and respect for the rule of law.

ODIBOLA PROPERTIES LIMITED — BUILT ON INTEGRITY. DRIVEN BY EXCELLENCE. COMMITTED TO PROTECTING INVESTMENTS.

Written by

Jeffery wobodo

Media Strategist.