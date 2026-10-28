Oborevwori signs five bills into law in Delta

Governor Oborevwori

By Egufe Yafugborhi and Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA — Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has signed five bills into law, saying the measures are aimed at strengthening public institutions, improving service delivery and securing a better future for residents.

Oborevwori assented to the bills at Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday, describing them as part of his administration’s reform efforts under the MORE Agenda.

“I assented to five bills, three amendments, one consolidated, and a brand-new one passed by the Delta State House of Assembly,” the governor said.

The new laws are the Delta State Revenue Service (Consolidated) Law, 2026; Delta State Public and Private Properties Protection (Amendment) Law, 2026; High Court (Amendment) Law, 2026; Customary Court of Appeal (Amendment) Law, 2026; and Payment of Thirteenth Month Salary Law, 2026.

Oborevwori said the laws would strengthen accountability, protect public assets, reinforce the rule of law and improve workers’ morale.

“Together, we have strengthened accountability, safeguarded public assets, reinforced the rule of law and boosted public servants’ morale,” he said.

He added that the measures reflected his administration’s determination to build institutions that serve residents with fairness, efficiency and respect.

“These efforts reflect our resolve to build institutions that serve our people with fairness, efficiency and respect, while securing a better future for our people,” he said.

The governor stressed that development went beyond infrastructure to include policies capable of improving people’s lives.

On the Thirteenth Month Salary Law, Oborevwori said the initiative was intended to boost workers’ morale, reward their contributions and improve productivity.

He also said the amendments to the laws governing the judiciary would increase the number of High Court judges from 46 to 50 and Customary Court of Appeal judges from nine to 12, with a view to improving justice delivery.

According to him, the laws would strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery and promote economic development.

Presenting the bills, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the measures would strengthen governance, improve justice delivery and protect investments.