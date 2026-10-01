Obidient Movement names Moses Paul coordinator— hails Tanko’s appointment as Obi’s aide

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Obidient Movement has congratulated its immediate past National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on his appointment as Special Adviser to the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, on Northern Nigeria.

The movement also announced the appointment of Dr Moses Paul as its new National Coordinator.

The development followed a virtual meeting of national leaders and state coordinators of the Obidient Movement with Obi on September 30, 2026, according to a statement issued on Thursday by Onyeka Dike, Media and Communications Directorate of the movement.

Tanko, who previously served as National Coordinator of the movement, is expected in his new role to lead mobilisation efforts aimed at strengthening the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential campaign’s presence and grassroots engagement across Northern Nigeria.

The statement quoted Tanko as expressing appreciation to the leadership and members of the movement for their support during his tenure.

He said one of the central focuses of his leadership was strengthening the movement’s organisational structure and institutional framework.

“A central focus of my leadership over the last two years was strengthening the Movement’s organisational structure and institutional framework. We established a National Advisory Council to deepen strategic engagement and to move the Movement beyond election-cycle activism toward a lasting institution,” Tanko said.

The movement listed among the achievements recorded during his tenure the establishment of offices across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; appointment of five Regional Coordinators and a Regional Collegiate Council; and the development of grassroots structures across the 37 state coordination areas and 774 local government areas.

It also cited digital mobilisation initiatives, including the development of the movement’s website, as well as an election-results monitoring system linked to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s IReV platform.

The statement said the movement had also expanded its engagement with communities, stakeholders and support groups across the country.

Leaders of the movement reportedly commended Tanko’s leadership and contributions to the development of its structures.

Following the meeting, Obi announced Tanko’s appointment as his Special Adviser on Northern Nigeria, while Moses Paul was named National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement.

In his acceptance remarks, Paul thanked the leadership for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to build on the foundation laid by Tanko.

“Dr. Tanko’s shoes are quite big, and I will need your prayers and support to move the Movement forward. We have to continue building with determination, knowing that a New Nigeria is possible,” he said.

Paul said the movement remained committed to people-centred leadership, national unity, accountability and a Nigeria where citizens could thrive.

The statement described the Obidient Movement as a major political movement and expressed confidence that the new leadership arrangement would strengthen its structures and grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.

It also congratulated Paul on his appointment and called for the continued support and cooperation of members and supporters.