Obi mourns Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, says Nigeria needs more voices for peace, justice

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condoled with the family of Mallam Nafiu Baba-Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, over his death.

Obi disclosed this in a condolence message posted on his X platform on Wednesday.

Describing Baba-Ahmed as a lawyer, scholar and administrator who served with dedication, Obi said the deceased was also a bridge-builder who believed in justice, peaceful coexistence and bringing people together.

He said the death of Baba-Ahmed was a loss to his family, the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, Kaduna State, the Muslim Ummah and Nigeria.

Obi said Baba-Ahmed’s death came at a time when the country needed more voices promoting peace, understanding and justice.

“His passing is a loss to his family, the Council, Kaduna State, the Muslim Ummah and our nation.

“At a time when Nigeria needs more voices for peace, understanding and justice, his absence will be deeply felt,” he said.

Obi extended his condolences to Baba-Ahmed’s family, colleagues and others mourning his death.

He prayed that Almighty God would forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, grant him eternal rest and give his loved ones the strength and comfort to bear the loss.