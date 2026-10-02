Obi condemns arrest of Obidient members in Akwa Ibom

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of an Obidient Movement coordinator in Akwa Ibom State, describing the incident as a threat to freedom of expression and democratic rights.

Obi said Nigerians should be able to express their political affiliations without fear, provided they act within the law.

He made the remarks in a statement posted on X following reports that Elijah Noah, the state coordinator of the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement, was arrested after police moved to stop an Independence Day march in Uyo on Thursday.

“Reports that some Nigerians in Akwa Ibom were arrested simply for identifying with the Obidient Movement should worry every Nigerian who believes in democracy and freedom, especially when such identification is a constitutional right,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor, who described independence as meaningless without genuine freedom, said citizens must be able to express themselves without fear of intimidation.

“Independence means very little if citizens cannot freely express themselves, within the bounds of the law, without fear,” he said.

Obi also criticised what he described as the tendency of some people who previously fought against injustice to defend oppression after assuming positions of authority.

“One of the greatest tragedies of our society is that people who once described themselves as freedom fighters can become defenders of oppression when they eventually occupy positions of authority,” he said.

He added that people who had once spoken against injustice could become indifferent to it when it affected those with whom they disagreed.

Obi said Nigeria’s independence should translate into freedom from fear, injustice, intolerance and abuse of power, stressing that the country should belong to all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Our independence must ultimately mean freedom from fear, injustice, intolerance and abuse of power. Nigeria must belong to all of us,” he said.