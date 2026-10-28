Nwoko: Okonjo-Iweala’s mother was women’s rights champion

Senator Ned Nwoko

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), has commiserated with the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the death of her mother, Professor Kamene Okonjo.

In a condolence statement he personally signed, Nwoko described the deceased as a distinguished scholar, renowned sociologist and committed advocate for women’s rights and empowerment.

He said her life was marked by intellectual excellence, compassion, service to humanity and an enduring commitment to the advancement of women and society.

Nwoko said: “Professor Kamene Okonjo was a distinguished scholar, a renowned sociologist and a committed advocate for women’s rights and empowerment. Her remarkable life was defined by intellectual excellence, compassion, service to humanity and an enduring commitment to the advancement of women and society.”

The senator, on behalf of his family and the people of Delta North Senatorial District, extended his condolences to Okonjo-Iweala, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, and the entire Okonjo family.

He described the late professor as the matriarch of the Okonjo royal family of Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, who died at the age of 96.

Nwoko noted that as the wife of the late Obi Professor Chukwuka Okonjo and mother of prominent individuals whose contributions had earned recognition locally and internationally, she left a legacy that transcended her immediate family.

He said her contributions to scholarship, family life and women’s empowerment would remain a lasting part of her impact on society.

“While her passing represents a profound loss to Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, the Anioma nation and Nigeria as a whole, we must also celebrate a life of distinction, purpose and meaningful impact,” he said.

The senator added that the values she upheld and the generations she inspired would continue to bear testimony to a life well lived.

Extending his condolences particularly to Okonjo-Iweala, Nwoko said public achievements and positions could not diminish the pain of losing a mother.

He prayed for God to grant the WTO chief, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, the Okonjo family and others mourning the deceased the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the late professor’s soul, expressing hope that her legacy would continue to inspire generations.