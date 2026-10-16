‘Not true’: Public warned against viral fundraiser for Toluwanisings’ family

By Wasiu Rokibat

Lanre Alewilese, a friend and colleague of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has disowned a viral fundraising appeal purportedly seeking financial assistance for his wife and children, warning members of the public against donating through unauthorised channels.

A fundraising flyer bearing the late singer’s photograph circulated on social media, calling on well-wishers to contribute towards the welfare of his immediate family.

Reacting to the development, Alewilese, who is also a gospel singer, issued a disclaimer, describing the fundraising appeal as false and urging the public to report the account responsible for circulating it.

“Disclaimer!!! This is not true please. Please let’s report this page massively. If at all something like this will come up it will be from this page. Thank you,” the statement read.

Fans, sympathisers and members of the public were urged to verify any fundraising initiative through the singer’s official platform before making financial contributions.

The development follows the announcement of Toluwanisings’ death on October 14, 2026, which prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and members of the gospel music community.

Vanguard News