Nollywood actress Adunni Ade loses mother after prolonged illness

By Rokibat Wasiu

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has announced the death of her mother following a prolonged illness.

The actress disclosed the sad development on Monday, October 19, 2026, in an emotional tribute shared on her official Instagram page, revealing that her mother died on Sunday, October 18.

Expressing her grief, Adunni Ade said she was announcing the loss with a heavy heart while submitting to the will of Almighty Allah.

“With a heavy heart and submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I announce the passing of my beloved mother, who returned to her Creator after a long battle with illness,” she wrote.

In her tribute, the actress prayed for Allah’s mercy upon her late mother, asking Him to forgive her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest in paradise.

“Ya Allah, forgive her shortcomings, have mercy upon her, make her grave spacious and filled with light, and grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Grant us sabr and strength as we navigate this painful loss. Ameen,” she wrote.

Ade also expressed her love for her late mother, praying for a reunion with her in the hereafter.

“Mum, I love you. May Allah grant you eternal peace and reunite us in Jannah. Ameen,” she added.

The actress further disclosed that details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Adunni Ade had previously spoken publicly about her mother’s health challenges. In October 2019, she shared photographs of her mother receiving medical attention in a hospital, describing her as a strong woman and expressing hope for her recovery.

The actress’s announcement has drawn attention from fans and well-wishers, many of whom have offered prayers and condolences to her and her family during this difficult period.

Adunni Ade is known for her roles in both Yoruba and English-language Nollywood productions.

As the family mourns the loss, prayers continue to be offered for the repose of her mother’s soul and for strength for the bereaved family.