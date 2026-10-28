No deal to split Osun legislative seats with APC – Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that he has no agreement to split legislative seats with the APC, insisting that his agreement with the party is to deliver President Bola Tinubu victory in next year’s presidential election.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Wednesday, said the insinuation that he has an agreement with the APC to share local government and legislative seats is not correct.

The governor, who reaffirmed his commitment to the re-election of President Tinubu, said the negotiation for the resolution of the local government crisis targets protection of the interests of both the APC chairpersons and those of the elected PDP chairmen and councillors, adding that reports of office sharing are “mere fabrication”.

“As the governor of all Osun indigenes and residents, we are working to resolve the local government matter by ensuring that all interests are protected and cared for. As at now, all stakeholders agreed that restoring grassroots governance is a condition for our successful campaign ahead of the 2027 elections,” the statement added.

While assuring that the local government crisis will be resolved before the end of the year, the governor submitted that he did not enter into any agreement to share legislative seats with Osun APC.

“As I said while inaugurating the Presidential Campaign Council, the coalition is targeted at the presidential election. Partners agreed to join hands to ensure our dear president is re-elected. All other legislative positions are open for competition. I will work and campaign for Accord candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly,” the statement added.