NMA raises alarm over doctors’ health, burnout

By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Enugu State chapter, has called for improved working conditions and greater attention to doctors’ welfare, warning that medical practitioners risk compromising their own health while caring for patients.

The state Chairman of the association, Dr Ortuanya Emeka, made the call in Enugu during a press briefing to mark the 2026 Physicians’ Week celebration.

Ortuanya said the theme of the celebration, “Saving the Savers — Promoting Physicians’ Well-being and Preventing Burnout, Cardiovascular Disease, and Premature Death,” highlighted the challenges confronting medical practitioners.

He said the future of medicine depended not only on professional commitment but also on a healthy and motivated workforce, supportive government policies, adequate healthcare infrastructure, quality medical education and the responsible adoption of modern technology.

According to him, doctors routinely work long hours, handle emergencies, make critical decisions and bear the emotional burden of human suffering, often under difficult working conditions.

“Unfortunately, most times, if not at all times, we become so committed to our duties to the point of neglecting our own lives,” he said.

The NMA chairman stressed that physicians’ well-being should be treated as a practical professional priority rather than an issue discussed only during ceremonial occasions.

He urged Governor Peter Mbah, through the Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, to strengthen advocacy for safe working conditions and create an environment where doctors could deliver quality healthcare without unnecessary occupational risks.

“We must encourage healthcare employers and relevant authorities to recognise that an exhausted workforce cannot be expected to function indefinitely at its best,” he said.

Ortuanya also condemned violence against healthcare workers, describing threats, intimidation, harassment and physical attacks on doctors as unacceptable.

He said hospitals should provide safe environments for both patients and healthcare professionals, warning that insecurity in medical facilities could undermine effective healthcare delivery.

“Our hospitals must be places of healing, not environments in which healthcare professionals fear for their safety,” he said.

The NMA chairman further called for sustained engagement with relevant authorities to address issues affecting medical practitioners, including remuneration, career progression, workplace safety, training opportunities and the availability of essential resources.

He said improving doctors’ welfare and working conditions was essential to sustaining a motivated medical workforce and ensuring quality healthcare delivery.