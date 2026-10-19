NLC, Falana, activists rally Nigerians against petrol price hike, hardship

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*Accuses FG of enriching few to starve citizens *Say workers, masses under siege *N70,000 minimum wage now a cruel joke

By Victor Ahiuma-Young & Henry Obetta

Labour leaders and pro-democracy activists weekend called on Nigerians to unite against rising fuel prices, worsening economic hardship and government policies that have impoverished workers and the masses while enriching a privileged few.

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They warned that the continued increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly known as petrol, has eroded workers’ purchasing power, intensified poverty and pushed millions of Nigerians into a daily struggle for survival.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, members of the Joint Action Front, JAF, among others, made the call at the first memorial celebration and symposium in honour of late activist Abiodun Aremu in Lagos.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who was represented by the union’s Acting General Secretary, Benson Upah, said the removal of petrol subsidy had inflicted devastating consequences on the working class and the wider population, insisting that organised labour would continue to demand relief from the federal government.

In the address delivered on behalf of the NLC President, the labour movement described the prevailing economic situation as a crisis of survival, arguing that workers could no longer cope with the combined effects of rising transport fares, food prices, electricity tariffs and the depreciation of the naira.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has devastated Nigeria’s working class and masses,” NLC President stated.

According to him, transport costs have risen sharply, forcing many workers to choose between paying exorbitant fares and walking long distances to their workplaces.

NLC President also cited the increase in the price of essential commodities, noting that a bag of rice, which previously sold for about ₦30,000, now costs more than ₦80,000, while the price of a loaf of bread had risen from approximately ₦500 to ₦1,500.

He argued further that escalating electricity tariffs had forced some small businesses to shut down, while the depreciation of the naira had increased the cost of imported medicines, industrial inputs and other essential goods.

Ajaero attributed the worsening conditions to what it described as anti-people economic policies implemented without adequate consultation with Nigerians or effective measures to cushion their impact.

“The government has effectively declared war on its own people, pushing the majority to the fringes of survival,” he declared.

The NLC President noted that the crisis was not accidental but reflected economic policies that enriched the ruling class while deepening the hardship experienced by ordinary citizens.

NLC’s ultimatum over fuel prices

He disclosed that NLC had on October 9, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government, demanding an immediate reduction in the price of petrol.

According to him, the ultimatum is intended to compel the government to address the growing disconnect between workers’ earnings and the cost of living.

Ajaero said: “Most recently, the NLC issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding an immediate reduction in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

“This ultimatum is not a mere bargaining chip but a solemn warning. If the government does not act within the stipulated timeframe, the NLC will have no choice but to seek remedial steps with all of us in this hall today.”

He argued that fuel prices should be reduced to a level consistent with the purchasing power of workers earning the national minimum wage of ₦70,000 monthly.

NLC recalled that when the minimum wage was set at ₦70,000 in July 2024, petrol sold for approximately ₦668.30 per litre, compared with prices exceeding ₦1,400 per litre in many parts of the country at the time covered by the address.

“A worker earning ₦70,000 a month cannot afford to buy petrol at ₦1,400 per litre. The government has effectively rendered the minimum wage meaningless.

“The ₦70,000 minimum wage was inadequate when it was announced. It is now a cruel joke. The NLC will not accept a situation where Nigerian workers are expected to survive on starvation wages while the cost of living continues to rise,” the NLC President declared.Beyond the demand for a reduction in petrol prices, the NLC urged the “government to take concrete measures to stabilise the naira, reduce inflation and strengthen domestic refining capacity.

“The removal of the subsidy was justified on the grounds that it would attract investment in local refining. Where is that investment?

Falana questions government’s approach to fuel pricing

Falana, who was the Chairman of the event, challenged the argument that withdrawing petrol subsidy was the only viable option available to the government, pointing to the continued use of subsidies in other countries.

He said “As you are all aware, countries across the world, including major capitalist economies, such as the United States, Germany and France, subsidise not only fuel but also education, healthcare and other essential services.

“That is the reality today. A simple internet search will reveal announcements of various subsidies in different countries.”

The senior advocate argued that governments should be prepared to consider different policy options to protect citizens from economic shocks, rather than treating the withdrawal of subsidies as an unavoidable solution.

He also referred to international developments concerning energy supplies and sanctions against Russia, and argued that countries routinely reconsidered their economic positions in response to changing circumstances.

Falana criticised the federal government’s position on fuel prices, saying Nigerians continued to face high costs, despite official discussions about reducing the landing cost of the commodity.

He said: “Here in Nigeria, with elections approaching, the government is telling us that the best it can offer is that the landing cost of fuel will be ₦1,350 per litre.

“When the government talks about landing cost, we must consider what that means for Nigerians in Abuja, Jos, Maiduguri and other parts of the country, where additional transportation and distribution costs may apply. That is what this administration has offered the Nigerian people.

“Among those seeking to take over power, only a few, including Omoyele Sowore and Donald Duke, have reportedly stated that, if given the opportunity, they would ensure that fuel sells for less than ₦500 per litre,” he said.

₦70,000 wage can buy only 50 litres of petrol — JAF

Among other speakers, Rashidat Adesina of the Joint Action Front (JAF) highlighted the dramatic increase in fuel prices since the announcement of subsidy removal in 2023, arguing that the consequences had been particularly severe for low-income earners.

She recalled that petrol sold for approximately ₦165 per litre before subsidy was removed, after which the price rose to about ₦500 and subsequently ₦600 per litre.

“We are now discussing prices of ₦1,350 to ₦1,400 per litre, depending on the location and filling station,” she said.

Adesina challenged Nigerians to consider what the increase meant for workers whose monthly earnings remained far below the cost of maintaining a household.

“What does this mean for workers and poor Nigerians?” she queried.

She illustrated the situation by comparing the minimum wage with the prevailing petrol price, noting that a worker earning ₦70,000 monthly could purchase only 50 litres of petrol at ₦1,400 per litre.

“The national minimum wage is ₦70,000 per month. At ₦1,400 per litre, an entire month’s minimum wage can purchase only 50 litres of petrol. That calculation does not include rent, school fees, food, transportation or other essential expenses,’’ she said.

For Adesina, the calculation demonstrated the extent to which rising energy costs had undermined the ability of workers to meet basic needs, even before accounting for other expenses required to sustain a family.

She referred to figures attributed to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, that placed the national poverty threshold at approximately ₦345 per person per day, although the specific figures and their reference periods required independent verification.

She argued that the reported poverty levels reflected the vulnerability of households already struggling with rising prices and stagnant incomes.

“The consequences for ordinary Nigerians are severe. While workers and poor households struggle, sections of the business community continue to accumulate enormous wealth,” she said.

Her remarks reinforced the central argument advanced at the symposium that the burden of economic adjustment was falling disproportionately on workers, traders, artisans, young people and other low-income groups.

Activists demand a change in economic priorities

The speakers’ interventions converged on a demand for the federal government to review policies they said had increased the cost of living without providing adequate protection for vulnerable citizens.

They argued that reducing petrol prices, reviewing the minimum wage, stabilising the naira and investing in domestic refining should form part of a broader response to the economic crisis.

Vanguard News