Nigerian newspapers review: Presidency, Makinde in verbal war over N250bn NLNG dividend

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Presidency dismissing Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s latest claim that the federal government was withholding N250 billion in NLNG dividend windfall for each state in the federation.

Another headline features Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), ruling out withdrawal from the 2027 presidential race in favour of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the opposition party offers no better alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Vanguard also reports that revenue collected by Nigeria’s electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) rose by about 450 per cent in eight years, from N218.16 billion in the first half of 2018 to N1.2 trillion in the corresponding period of 2026, far outpacing growth in electricity supply over the period.

Another newspaper, The Guardian, reports that rising rents are outpacing household incomes and forcing tenants into hard trade-offs.

The Punch leads with the Federal Government faulting the World Bank’s assessment of Nigeria’s debt position, dismissing concerns that interest payments of N7.7 trillion in the first half of 2026 threaten the country’s debt sustainability.

Lastly, The Nation reports that the NDC may be on another collision course with the Obidient Movement after withdrawing recognition of its chapters operating outside Nigeria.

Vanguard News