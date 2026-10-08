Nigerian man, Chimaobim arrested after caught with pants off, exposing self in public in US

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Nigerian national, Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe in Pennsylvania after he pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge following a public exposure incident.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE took Igbojekwe into custody on October 1, following his arrest by local police on September 27.

According to DHS, Igbojekwe pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge.

Following his conviction, ICE arrested him on October 1.

Local reports cited by DHS said Igbojekwe was working as a canvasser for Janelle Stelson, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, when the incident occurred.

He was allegedly found in a residential neighbourhood near a park with his trousers down and exposed in public, with residents, including children, in the area.

ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall criticised Stelson’s campaign for employing Igbojekwe, while announcing the arrest.

“It’s unbelievable that Janelle Stelson would employ an illegal alien to work on a Congressional campaign, let alone a pervert who exposed himself in public,” Wall said.

“Every single day, the men and women of DHS are working hard to target and remove dangerous illegal aliens like this sicko from our communities. The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first.”

DHS said Igbojekwe was lawfully admitted into the US in June 2017 but remained in the country after his authorised period expired in November 2019.

He was subsequently granted deferred action by the Biden administration in September 2021.

The department did not provide further details on his current immigration status or say when removal proceedings against him would be concluded.

The case comes amid the Trump administration’s wider immigration enforcement campaign, with ICE continuing to arrest and seek the removal of non-citizens accused of violating US immigration or criminal laws.

Vanguard News