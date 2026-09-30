Nigeria@66: NOA urges Nigerians to support national development, protect unity

National Orientation Agency

By Chidinma Chukwu, Abuja

As Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Anniversary, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged Nigerians to take greater responsibility for the country’s development by supporting efforts to build a peaceful, productive and prosperous nation.

The Deputy Director, Communication and Media, Paul Odenyi, stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, conveying a message by the Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, ahead of the anniversary.

Issa-Onilu described Nigeria’s independence from colonial rule as a defining milestone that gave Nigerians the opportunity to determine their own destiny and shape the future of the country.

He called for renewed commitment to national unity and development, saying Nigeria had made steady progress over the years despite the challenges it had faced.

The NOA boss urged citizens to recognise the achievements recorded since independence while remaining committed to addressing areas that require further improvement.

“We must continue to hold on to the gains of our independence by taking responsibility for the Nigeria we want. The progress of our country depends not only on what the government does, but also on what each of us contributes as citizens,” Issa-Onilu said.

He stressed that government alone could not build the Nigeria citizens desire, calling for greater participation, cooperation and commitment from Nigerians in supporting national development efforts.

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Director-General also urged Nigerians to protect the country’s peace and unity by respecting political differences, rejecting hate speech and violence, and resolving disagreements through lawful and democratic means.

He said political competition should not be allowed to undermine the bonds that unite Nigerians, urging citizens to promote issue-based engagement, respect divergent views and uphold the rule of law before, during and after the elections.

Speaking on the role of citizens beyond the independence anniversary, Issa-Onilu called on Nigerians to sustain the gains of independence through increased productivity, self-reliance and responsible citizenship.

He stressed that every Nigerian had a role to play in building a stronger nation through productive work, respect for national values, peaceful coexistence and positive contributions to their communities.

The Director-General reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to promoting patriotism, national unity and responsible citizenship, while providing citizens with accurate information on government policies and programmes and encouraging constructive participation in national development.