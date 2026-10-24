Nigeria, South Korea seek stronger trade, technology partnerships

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria and South Korea have called for stronger bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer, agriculture and skills development to promote economic growth and create opportunities for their citizens.

The two countries renewed the call at a reception to mark South Korea’s National Day in Abuja on Friday, with both sides expressing commitment to expanding their longstanding diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the event, South Korea’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Jeong Yoan, said the two countries, which established diplomatic relations in 1980, had opportunities to deepen economic cooperation through partnerships that support local businesses, entrepreneurship and human capital development.

Jeong said South Korea was willing to share its development experience with Nigeria while respecting the country’s priorities and working with it as an equal partner.

He recalled that South Korea’s economy was devastated by the Korean War, with its annual per capita income below $100 in 1953, but said investment in education, hard work and international cooperation had helped the country rebuild.

The ambassador said the experience demonstrated the importance of investing in people, developing local industries and sustaining partnerships that deliver long-term benefits.

Highlighting ongoing cooperation, he said the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), in partnership with Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), broke ground on an entrepreneurship centre in Abuja in September.

According to him, the centre is expected to support young entrepreneurs and start-ups by helping them develop business ideas and build sustainable enterprises.

He also said South Korea’s Smart School project, implemented in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), had reached about 8,000 children and provided training for more than 300 teachers and school leaders.

Jeong added that KOICA and the Food and Agriculture Organisation were collaborating on an initiative to create green jobs for young Nigerians through agriculture.

He said about 2,000 Nigerian officials had also received training in South Korea through KOICA programmes, describing capacity development as a key component of the bilateral relationship.

On private sector cooperation, the ambassador identified opportunities for Korean companies to expand their engagement with Nigerian businesses in energy, manufacturing, clean water and digital technology.

He listed Daewoo E&C, LG, Samsung, Hyundai and Solpia among Korean companies working with Nigerian partners, adding that the South Korean Embassy and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) would continue to promote investment, technology sharing and local employment.

Beyond economic and technical cooperation, Jeong highlighted the growing cultural relationship between the two countries, noting that Korean pop music, television dramas, films and beauty products had gained popularity among Nigerians.

He said South Koreans had also shown interest in Nigeria’s Afrobeats music and Nollywood films, describing cultural exchanges as an important way of bringing the people of both countries closer.

The ambassador said the theme of the celebration, “One Heaven. One Earth. One Humanity,” reflected the importance of peace, human dignity, mutual respect and international cooperation.

He explained that South Korea’s National Foundation Day, known as Gaecheonjeol, is celebrated on October 3 and commemorates the country’s traditional founding story associated with Dangun and the principle of Hongik Ingan, commonly interpreted as “to benefit all humanity.”

In her remarks, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, represented by the Chief of Protocol of the Ministry, Ambassador Babagana Wakil, commended South Korea’s achievements in technology, engineering, manufacturing and social development.

She called for stronger cooperation in agriculture, industrial manufacturing, automobile assembly, shipbuilding and technology transfer, noting that closer collaboration could support Nigeria’s development priorities.

The minister also identified education, digital technology, scholarships, technical training, academic exchanges and research as areas for expanded partnership between the two countries.

She stressed the need to strengthen maritime cooperation in areas including maritime safety, transportation, fisheries and technical capacity development.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu further called for renewed engagement under the Nigeria-South Korea Joint Commission framework to identify practical measures for increasing bilateral trade and investment.

She said closer cooperation would enable both countries to address shared development challenges while creating more opportunities for their businesses and citizens.

The reception featured a Taekwondo performance and Korean cuisine, showcasing aspects of South Korea’s cultural heritage.

The event underscored the commitment of both countries to building on more than four decades of diplomatic relations through stronger economic partnerships, capacity development and cultural exchanges.