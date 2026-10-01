Nigeria seeks stronger ties with Hungary — Envoy

— Braimah urges focus on opportunities, cooperation

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Nigeria’s Ambassador to Hungary, Engr. Abasi Braimah, has said Nigeria is ready to deepen cooperation with Hungary, other European partners and the wider international community in areas of mutual interest.

Braimah, in his Independence Day address in Budapest on Thursday, also called for stronger educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Nigeria and Hungary.

He said Nigeria remained committed to constructive engagement with the international community, particularly as countries confront challenges relating to food security, climate change, economic development, technology and security.

According to him, cooperation among nations remains essential in addressing the challenges.

Braimah said Nigeria and Hungary had friendly relations and identified opportunities to expand cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, education, science and technology, manufacturing, sports, culture and tourism.

He also called for closer collaboration among universities, research institutions, businesses and young people in both countries.

“We would like to see more Nigerian products reach the Hungarian and wider European markets, while encouraging Hungarian businesses to explore the opportunities available in Nigeria.

“We also look forward to stronger educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between our two countries,” he said.

The envoy said Nigeria’s young people had an important role to play in the country’s future, stressing the importance of quality education, skills, technology and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He said Nigeria was prepared to work with Hungary, European partners and the wider international community on issues of mutual interest.

“Nigeria is ready to work with Hungary, our European partners and the wider international community in areas of mutual interest. We bring to these partnerships not only our needs, but also our people, ideas, resources, market and capacity to contribute,” Braimah said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 66 years of independence, the ambassador acknowledged the challenges the country had faced but said there was also much to celebrate.

“There is still much work to be done, but there is also much to be proud of. Nigeria has the people, talent, resources and determination to build a stronger and more prosperous future,” he said.

Braimah urged Nigerians to look beyond the country’s challenges and remain focused on available opportunities.

“As we mark this 66th anniversary, let us remain proud of our country and committed to its progress. Let us also continue to strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Hungary and create new opportunities for cooperation between our peoples,” he said.

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the Hungarian government and people for their goodwill towards Nigeria and Nigerians living, studying and working in the country.

He also commended members of the Nigerian community in Hungary for their contributions to Hungarian society and urged them to continue to uphold values of hard work, respect and responsibility.

Braimah concluded by wishing Nigeria peace, unity, stability and prosperity, while calling for continued strengthening of the friendship between Nigeria and Hungary.