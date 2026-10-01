Nigeria Independence: Meet 16 men, 2 women who led judiciary in 66 years

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

With her swearing-in as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, on Friday, August 23, 2024 and substantive CJN on September 30, 2024, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun became the 18th leader of Nigeria’s Judiciary since independence.

She succeeded Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Kekere-Ekun is the second woman to mount the saddle after Justice Alooma Mukthar.

Nigerian CJNs since independence

1 Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, 1960-1972

2 Taslim Olawale Elias, 1972-1975

3 Darnley Arthur Alexander, 1975-1979

4 Atanda Fatai-Williams, 1979-1983)

5 George Sodeinde Sowemimo, 1983-1985

6 Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, 1985-1987

7 Mohammed Bello, 1987-1995

8 Muhammad Lawal Uwais, 1995-2006

9 Salihu Moddibo Alfa Belgore, 2006-2007

10 dris Legbo Kutigi, 2007-2009

11 Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, 2009-2011

12 Dahiru Musdapher, 2011-2012

13 Aloma Mariam Mukhtar (2012-2014

14 Mahmud Mohammed, 2014-2016

15 Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, 2017-2019

16 Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (2019-2022

17 Oluwakayode Ariwoola, 2022- 2024

18 Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, 2024-present

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