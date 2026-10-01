Nigeria at 66: Our Best Days Can Still Be Ahead – Chief F. E. Ojugbana

Chief F. E. Ojugbana

Nigeria at 66 is a nation tested by many challenges, but defined by something far greater: the extraordinary resilience of its people. Through difficult times and moments of triumph, Nigerians have continued to rise, strive and believe in the promise of a better country.

That enduring spirit gives me hope.

Across our communities, businesses, farms, professions and institutions, Nigerians continue to work, innovate and create opportunities against the odds. Our greatest strength has always been our people—their courage, enterprise and determination.

At 66, we must look forward with renewed confidence. Nigeria is blessed with immense human talent, natural resources and, above all, a vibrant younger generation whose creativity and ambition should inspire us.

But hope must be matched by action. We must invest in education, strengthen our institutions, create opportunities for our young people and uphold the values of integrity, hard work and service.

Our diversity must also remain a source of strength rather than division. Whatever our ethnicity, religion or region, we share one country and one destiny.

I remain optimistic about Nigeria—not because our challenges are small, but because our capacity to overcome them is great.

At 66, let us reject despair and renew our commitment to building a more peaceful, prosperous and united nation.

Nigeria’s story is still being written—and I believe our best chapters can still be ahead of us.

Happy 66th Independence Anniversary.

God bless Nigeria.

Chief F. E. Ojugbana