Nigeria @66: True independence means freedom from poverty, insecurity – IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has said Nigeria’s true independence must mean freedom from poverty, insecurity, illiteracy, disease and division, urging governments to deliver the dividends of democracy to citizens.

The council, in its Independence Day message, said 66 years after gaining independence, Nigerians deserved a country where security, welfare and good governance were no longer promises but realities.

Its National Chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said Nigeria had survived political upheavals, military interventions, civil war, economic recessions and socio-religious storms, yet remained committed to building a strong, united, stable, prosperous, equitable and just democratic society.

“True independence today is not just about casting off the chains of the past, it is about breaking free from poverty, insecurity, illiteracy, disease and division that impede the nation’s democratic governance,” Dantalle said.

IPAC urged governments at all levels to prioritise the security and welfare of the people, in line with Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Citizens desire and deserve dividends of democracy not excuses from elected public officers,” Dantalle said.

With the 2027 general election approaching, the council urged Nigerians to participate actively in the process and vote for their preferred candidates.

It also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field for all political parties and candidates and ensure that the elections are free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive.

IPAC, which described the Nigerian spirit as resilient and boundless, urged citizens to retain faith in the country and work collectively towards building a better future.

“The Nigerian spirit is unbroken, brilliant, resilient and boundless. Let us move forward with faith in ourselves and faith in our country. Together, we will build a nation future generations will be proud of,” it said.

The council also saluted the vision and sacrifices of the country’s founding fathers who fought for independence from British colonial rule, saying their labour must not be in vain.

IPAC noted that Nigeria had recorded 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule since 1999, saying the country must make the most of its democratic journey.

“After 66 years of independence and 27 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, we should get it right,” Dantalle said.

The council reaffirmed its commitment, as the umbrella body of registered political parties, to sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

“Together, we will build a better democratic nation,” it said.