Nigeria @66: Prosperity that doesn’t reach Nigerian homes is incomplete — CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged the government to ensure that its promise of prosperity translates into cheaper food, lower transport and energy costs, jobs for young people and safer communities.

For ordinary Nigerians, CAN said, the real question is not what the economic figures say but whether families can afford the basics, young people can find decent work and people can go about their businesses without fear.

The call was contained in an Independence Day statement by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Anniversary. Okoh said CAN welcomed the shift from economic reforms to a focus on prosperity, but stressed that Nigerians must feel the impact in their daily lives.

“We welcome the shift from an era of economic reforms to an era of prosperity. But the true test of progress is not in statistics alone. It is whether families can afford food, young people can find decent work, communities can live in safety and every child has a fair opportunity to build a future,” he said.

CAN urged the government to make lower food, transport and energy costs a measurable priority, saying Nigerians who had endured years of economic pressure deserved to see relief in their daily lives.

The association also called for stronger support for vulnerable families, education, healthcare and affordable credit, with safeguards against diversion of funds.

“Support for vulnerable families, education, healthcare and affordable credit should be strengthened, transparently administered and protected from diversion,” CAN said.

On security, CAN said there could be no meaningful prosperity if Nigerians were unable to farm, trade or travel without fear.

“There can be no meaningful prosperity where citizens cannot farm, trade, travel or sleep peacefully because of fear,” the association said.

The Christian body also turned its attention to the 2027 political season, warning politicians against dragging Christianity into partisan battles.

“No politician is the Messiah,” CAN said, stressing that Christians were free to support or criticise any candidate, but that the name of Jesus Christ must not be used as a political weapon.

CAN reaffirmed its commitment to remaining a non-partisan moral voice, saying it would continue to commend what is right, speak when citizens are hurting and hold leaders to the values of justice, accountability and compassion.