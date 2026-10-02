Nigeria @66: firm calls for media sector reforms

Shevlux Media & PR Limited has commended the resilience, creativity and ingenuity of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, particularly professionals in the media and communications industry, describing their contributions as vital to the country’s growth and global relevance.

Chief Executive Officer of Shevlux Media & PR Limited, Ibeh Jnr, in a statement, acknowledged the strides of pioneers and pathfinders whose dedication and innovation laid the foundation for the modern Nigerian media and communications industry.

He said the industry’s evolution through journalism, broadcasting, public relations, digital storytelling and emerging communication technologies reflected the capacity of Nigerian professionals to adapt, innovate and compete globally.

Ibeh Jnr reaffirmed Shevlux Media’s commitment, as the parent company of The MeridianSpy and The Meridian Magazine, to credible journalism, effective integrated strategic communications, public relations and comprehensive media practices.

He, however, called on government to revisit existing media and communications policies and introduce proactive frameworks that would encourage media entrepreneurs, journalists and other industry players to thrive, attract investment and compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

He also urged political and institutional leaders to recognise and encourage Nigerians whose efforts and achievements continue to make the country proud, both at home and in the diaspora.

Ibeh Jnr congratulated Nigerians on the Independence Anniversary, expressing optimism that sustained innovation, supportive policies and recognition of national talent would strengthen the country’s future.