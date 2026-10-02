Nigeria @66: Developer pledges easier land ownership for Nigerians

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – As Nigeria marks 66 years of independence, rising land and construction costs are making home ownership increasingly difficult for many Nigerians, amid the country’s long-running housing deficit.

For many families, owning a home now means overcoming the double burden of finding affordable land and raising the money to build, even as cities continue to expand and demand for housing grows.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Akintayo Adaralegbe, said the company would introduce more property ownership opportunities in the coming days.

The development has also put a premium on proper documentation, as prospective buyers increasingly have to guard against disputes over ownership and title when acquiring land.

Property buyers are generally advised to verify ownership, title documents and other relevant details before committing their money, particularly when buying from a distance.

For Nigerians in the diaspora, landed property remains an option for investment in the country, but the same need for proper verification applies before funds are committed.

Adaralegbe said the company’s approach was aimed at making it possible for more Nigerians to own homes.

“We reaffirm our commitment to making property ownership more accessible to Nigerians at home and abroad through genuine land, proper documentation, flexible payment plans and developments designed to support safe, comfortable and liveable communities,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians at home and abroad to remain committed to the country’s peace, unity and development.

“There is no place like home,” Adaralegbe said.

The developer said its land offerings would include relatively flat and accessible sites in strategic locations, with flexible payment arrangements and what it described as genuine and verifiable Certificates of Occupancy.

It advised prospective buyers to verify property documents, ownership status and other relevant details before purchasing land.