NESG pushes states to drive economic growth, development 

By Oneme Onyeme

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has urged state governments to take the lead in driving economic growth and development by leveraging their unique economic potentials, improving the investment climate and creating jobs to promote shared prosperity across the country.

The call was made ahead of the 32nd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #32), scheduled to hold in Abuja on October 26 and 27, 2026.

The summit, themed “Growth that Works: Delivering Jobs, Productivity and Shared Prosperity,” will focus on strategies for promoting subnational growth, regional value chains and inclusive economic development under the “Scale Nigeria” initiative.

According to the NESG, economic activities in Nigeria are concentrated mainly in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt, while many states with vast agricultural, mineral and tourism potential remain underdeveloped.

The group noted that this imbalance has led to infrastructure congestion in major cities, increased migration from rural communities and underutilisation of economic opportunities in other parts of the country.

NESG said every state possesses unique economic strengths that can contribute to national growth if supported with the right infrastructure, investment and policies.

It cited Kebbi and Niger states for rice production, Plateau for horticulture, Cross River for tourism and cocoa, Kano for trade and manufacturing, and Ondo and Delta for solid minerals and timber.

The summit will also examine ways to develop regional value chains by linking production centres, processing facilities, transport systems and export markets to improve economic activities across the country.

NESG added that discussions at the summit would focus on improving investment climates in states through efficient land administration, clear regulations, investor-friendly policies and better governance.

The group stressed that infrastructure development, including roads, rail networks, electricity, digital connectivity and water supply, remains essential to achieving balanced economic growth.

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group described the summit as a platform for building consensus and creating policies that would ensure economic growth reaches every part of the federation.