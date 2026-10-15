NCC phone approval USSD code: How to check if your phone is approved in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) phone approval USSD code is *315#, which Nigerians can dial to check whether their mobile phones and other eligible devices are approved and verified for use on local telecommunications networks.

The service, known as the NCC Device Checker, allows consumers to verify a device’s status before purchasing it, particularly when buying a second-hand phone or a smartphone imported from abroad.

Users can also check their devices through the Commission’s official website at www.ncc.gov.ng/devicechecker.

The initiative forms part of the NCC’s strengthened Type Approval Compliance framework, which took effect on October 7, 2026, to improve device compliance, protect consumers and safeguard Nigeria’s telecommunications networks.

How to Check Your Phone’s NCC Approval Status

Nigerians can follow these steps to check whether their phones are approved for use on local mobile networks:

Open the phone’s dialler. Dial *315# using the device you want to check. Follow the prompts displayed by the NCC Device Checker. Review the result to confirm whether the device is type-approved and verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.

If you want to check a different device, the system may request its 15-digit International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. To find the IMEI of most mobile phones, dial *#06#. You can also find it in the phone’s settings or on its original packaging.

Consumers can alternatively visit the NCC’s official Device Checker portal to verify their devices online.

What Is the NCC Phone Approval Code Used For?

The *315# USSD code helps consumers determine whether a SIM-enabled device has received the required NCC type approval and whether the particular device is verified for use on Nigerian mobile networks.

Type approval is a regulatory requirement designed to ensure that communications equipment meets applicable technical standards before it is sold or used in Nigeria.

The Device Checker covers eligible devices that connect to mobile networks, including smartphones, feature phones, cellular tablets, modems, SIM-enabled laptops and Point of Sale (POS) terminals.

The service is also intended to help consumers avoid counterfeit, cloned or non-compliant devices that could pose quality, security or network-integrity concerns.

Will the NCC Disconnect Phones That Are Not Approved?

The NCC’s strengthened compliance framework requires applicable devices to meet its type-approval and verification requirements. Devices confirmed to be non-compliant, including counterfeit devices, may be denied access to Nigerian mobile networks.

However, a failed or incomplete verification does not automatically establish that a phone is counterfeit. Users who receive an unsuccessful result should follow the official instructions and contact their seller, mobile network operator or the NCC for clarification.

According to the Commission, phones already connected to Nigerian mobile networks before the framework took effect on October 7, 2026, were automatically verified, meaning their owners do not need to take additional action under the initial process.

Consumers who already own a phone and receive a compliance warning should therefore verify the device’s status and seek assistance before making decisions about replacing it.

Do You Need to Check a Phone Bought in Nigeria?

The NCC advises consumers to check a device before paying for it, including when purchasing a brand-new or second-hand phone.

Although businesses responsible for manufacturing, importing and supplying devices must meet the applicable approval requirements, buyers can use the Device Checker to confirm a phone’s status before completing a transaction.

People purchasing phones from local retailers are not generally expected to obtain type approval themselves. However, they should ask sellers to confirm compliance and verify the device where necessary.

For phones personally imported from abroad, additional verification procedures may apply. The NCC advises affected users to contact the Commission for guidance on the applicable process.

What Should You Do if Your Phone Is Not Verified?

If the NCC Device Checker does not confirm your phone’s approval and verification status, do not immediately assume that the device is fake.

Instead, follow the instructions displayed by the service and contact your phone seller or mobile network provider for assistance. You can also call the NCC’s toll-free Device Checker support number, 315, or contact the Commission through its official support channels.

The NCC also cautions consumers against verification scams. Use only the official USSD code or Device Checker website, and never disclose a one-time verification code to a caller, seller or other third party.

In summary, Nigerians can dial *315# to check their phone’s NCC approval status, use the online Device Checker at ncc.gov.ng/devicechecker, or call 315 for assistance.

Vanguard News