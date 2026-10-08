Navy uncovers 40,000 litres of suspected crude oil in Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered approximately 40,000 litres of substance suspected to be crude oil stored in a large dugout reservoir in the Oteghele general area of Delta State.

The discovery was made on October 7, 2026, by the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS DELTA) during an anti-crude oil theft operation following credible intelligence on suspected crude oil theft and related illicit activities in its area of operations.

Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the recovered substance and the dugout reservoir were subsequently handled in accordance with established procedures.

According to him, the latest operation followed an earlier discovery by NNS DELTA in the Oteghele area, where about 30,000 litres of suspected crude oil were uncovered on September 21, 2026.

Folorunsho said the recurring discoveries demonstrated the Navy’s continued efforts to disrupt illicit crude oil storage activities and deny criminal operators access to the nation’s petroleum resources.

He said, “The Nigerian Navy will continue to sustain intelligence-led operations across its Area of Operations to disrupt crude oil theft and protect the nation’s critical petroleum resources.”