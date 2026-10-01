Navy rescues two kidnapped victims in Akwa Ibom

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy has rescued two kidnapped victims and recovered several stolen outboard engines during an operation against sea robbery and kidnapping in the Ibeno area of Akwa Ibom State.

The operation was conducted on September 30, 2026, following credible intelligence on suspected sea robbers and kidnappers targeting fishermen and allegedly taking away fishing boats and outboard engines.

Director of Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, disclosed this in a statement, saying the Nigerian Navy Ship Jubilee Maritime Quick Response Team in Ibeno swiftly mobilised to the area after receiving the intelligence.

He said the naval team encountered two boats suspected to have been operated by the criminals, but their occupants fled into adjoining creeks as the personnel launched a pursuit.

According to him, the suspects subsequently abandoned one of the boats, which contained several stolen outboard engines and the two kidnapped victims.

“The victims were immediately rescued by the naval team and escorted to safety,” he said.

Folorunsho said the recovered outboard engines had been secured for verification and further necessary action, while efforts were ongoing to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He added that the operation underscored the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to protecting lives, securing legitimate maritime activities and sustaining proactive patrols, search-and-rescue operations and intelligence-driven interventions across Nigeria’s waterways.