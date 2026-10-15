NAFDAC seizes N200m fake drink packaging in Aba

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has seized counterfeit packaging materials valued at more than ₦200 million from five shops at Old Court Road Market, Aba, Abia State, during an enforcement operation targeting the alleged production of fake alcoholic drinks and other regulated products.

The agency said the materials included counterfeit labels, corks and outer packaging bearing the names of popular international and local brands, raising concerns about the possible circulation of fake wines, spirits and other consumer products.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 15, by its Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations, Christiana Obiazikwor, NAFDAC said its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate carried out the operation following credible intelligence.

The agency described the market as a major centre for the alleged production of counterfeit packaging materials for branded spirits, wines and other regulated products.

Brands whose packaging materials were reportedly recovered included Jameson, Glenfiddich, Four Cousins, Lord’s Dry Gin, Imperial Blue, Goya Oil, Chelsea, Squadron and Seaman’s Aromatic Schnapps.

NAFDAC said its operatives encountered stiff resistance from traders during the operation, including threats and attempts to intimidate them.

“The operation was met with stiff resistance, threats and violent disposition from traders,” the statement said.

The agency added that some traders pursued the vehicle conveying the seized materials and threatened people who volunteered to assist with loading the items.

“Despite the intimidation and incisive utterances, the resilience and boldness of the I&E operatives ensured the evacuation of as much contraband as possible,” NAFDAC said.

According to the agency, the owners of the five shops visited fled during the operation, while the affected premises were placed on hold and the suspected counterfeit packaging materials evacuated.

NAFDAC said investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend those allegedly behind the counterfeiting operation.

The agency did not disclose whether any arrests had been made or provide details of the suspected shop owners.

The seizure comes amid concerns over the circulation of counterfeit alcoholic beverages and other regulated products, which may expose consumers to potentially unsafe substances and make it difficult to verify the authenticity and contents of products sold under established brand names.