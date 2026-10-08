NAF confirms helicopter makes precautionary landing in Benue

The Nigerian Air Force has said one of its helicopters made a precautionary landing on farmland in Makurdi, Benue State, after returning from an operation against suspected kidnappers.

The helicopter landed on Wednesday at Utur Tse-Igboji community in Bar Council Ward, along the Welfare Quarters–Mopol 13 Ring Road in the state capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the aircraft had successfully supported ground troops during the operation.

The statement read in part, “The helicopter had successfully provided close air support to surface forces during an operation targeting suspected kidnappers in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State, near the Enugu-Benue boundary. The operation disrupted the activities of the criminal elements and supported the advance of surface forces.

“Following the successful completion of the mission, the pilot, on return to base, exercised his professional discretion to execute a precautionary landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield.

“This is in accordance with established operational and safety procedures following combat missions. The helicopter has returned to base.”

The NAF said the operation was part of efforts to sustain pressure on criminal elements and support ground forces in restoring security to affected communities.

“The NAF remains committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements, providing close air support to surface forces and protecting communities through coordinated air and ground operations,” Ejodame said.

“The successful outcome underscores the NAF’s continued resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and support efforts to restore safety and security to affected communities.”