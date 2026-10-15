NAF assures Igbokoda residents of action on environmental concerns

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has assured residents of Igbokoda, Ondo State, that it will work with relevant authorities to address environmental concerns arising from the recent aircraft crash in the area.

The assurance followed reports of an offensive odour and fears of possible environmental impact after the accident.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said on Thursday that the service recognised the discomfort and anxiety the incident had caused residents.

“The NAF recognises the discomfort, anxiety and uncertainty such circumstances may cause and assures the affected community that their concerns are being taken seriously,” he said.

Ejodame said search and recovery operations were ongoing, with the Air Force working alongside relevant partner agencies to ensure the safe and orderly recovery of the wreckage.

He added that the NAF would engage appropriate environmental and public health authorities, as well as other relevant agencies, after the recovery operation to assess the situation and coordinate necessary action on any identified environmental concerns.

“The NAF remains concerned about the wellbeing of the affected community and is committed to constructive engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken in the interest of public health, safety and environmental wellbeing,” he said.