NAF airstrike kills ISWAP leaders in Lake Chad

By Kingsley Omonobi

Precision strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), operating under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have neutralised scores of ISWAP terrorists in the Lake Chad region following the interdiction of an identified terrorist hideout on Monday.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations, said the operation underscores the NAF’s sustained commitment to degrading terrorist networks, disrupting their logistics and enhancing security across Nigeria’s North-East.

According to him, “Preliminary post-strike assessments indicate that several prominent Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were neutralised.

“They include individuals identified as key figures within the group’s security structure and leadership Council, like Jindullah, reportedly the Chief Security Guard and confidant of Abu Saleem as well as Abul KissaI, a member of ISWAP Shura Council.

“The strike also destroyed logistical assets, including boat engines and motorcycles, believed to support the group’s movement and operational activities.

“The operation demonstrates the NAF’s intense effort to conduct intelligence-led precision strikes against terrorist enclaves concealed within difficult terrain.

“By neutralising key operatives and destroying critical logistical resources, the strike delivers a significant setback to ISWAP’s operational capability, further constraining its ability to coordinate activities and threaten vulnerable communities.

“Commenting on the success, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, reaffirmed the NAF’s resolve to sustain decisive air operations against terrorist networks in support of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability across the country.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains committed to working closely with sister Services and other security agencies to consolidate operational gains, protect vulnerable communities and advance efforts towards lasting peace and security in the North-East.”