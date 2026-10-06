NAF aircraft crash: Painful moment for our nation – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the Nigerian Air Force aircraft which crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday is a profoundly painful moment for Nigeria as a nation and, particularly, for the Nigerian Air Force.

Akpabio has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that led to the death of all passengers and crew members.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Senator Akpabio commiserated with President Bola Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff and all Service Chiefs as well as families of the victims over the unfortunate development.

He said, “I received with grief the tragic incident of the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR 42 aircraft near Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, resulting in the loss of 32 lives — 25 passengers and 7 crew members.

“On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my deepest condolences to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Service Chiefs, officers and men of our Armed Forces, and, most importantly, the families and loved ones of all those who perished in this tragic incident”.

The President of the Senate said, “A nation may mourn its fallen heroes, but it must never forget the courage with which they gave their lives in service to the Republic.”

He lamented that “This is a profoundly painful moment for our nation and, particularly, for the Nigerian Air Force. May their souls rest in peace and may Almighty God comfort the bereaved families and our Nation, Amen”.