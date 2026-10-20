Mr Macaroni decries insecurity, poverty, corruption six years after #EndSARS protests

Nigerian skit maker and actor, Mr Macaroni, has lamented the state of insecurity, hunger, poverty and corruption in the country, six years after the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

The content creator expressed his concerns in a post on X on Tuesday, commemorating Nigerians who lost their lives during the protests in 2020.

He lamented what he described as Nigeria’s worsening challenges and increasing divisions among its citizens, noting that the country should be more united in addressing its problems.

Macaroni also called on Nigerians to recognise their collective power as citizens and resist allowing a few individuals to undermine the prosperity of the majority.

“6 Years Later! We are still dealing with insecurity, hunger, poverty, lack of proper health care and the highest level of corruption and impunity. The saddest part is that we are even more divided as a people at a time when we should be most united,” he wrote.

“I hope one day we truly realize the power that we have as citizens and stop allowing a few selfish individuals destroy the success and prosperity of the majority of us.”

The #EndSARS protests began in October 2020, with young Nigerians taking to the streets to demand an end to police brutality, particularly abuses associated with the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The demonstrations gained nationwide momentum, with protesters demanding police reforms, accountability and an end to extrajudicial killings.

Six years later, the anniversary continues to serve as a reminder of the demands for accountability, justice and improved governance that drove the protests.

Vanguard News