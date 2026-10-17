Moviegoers in frenzy as ‘Issakaba: The Return’ is set for November cinema release

Lancelot Imasuen, Joy Odita, CEO of Blue Pictures Cinema at the press preview of Issakaba in Lagos

By Benjamin Njoku

Two years after it was shot in early 2024 in Asaba, Delta State, the highly anticipated Nollywood action-thriller “Issakaba: The Return” is finally set for its cinematic release in Nigeria on Friday, November 13, 2026.

The director and co-producer, Lancelot Imasuen, disclosed this during a press screening of the sequel last weekend in Lagos.

The film sees veteran actor Sam Dede returning as the fearless Ebube.

The original “Issakaba” was first released in 2001 and was inspired by real-life vigilante movements. Following the continued relevance of its theme, the decision to revisit the classic was made. Since its trailer dropped online, moviegoers have been eager to storm the cinemas for the much-awaited sequel.

And true to expectations, the blockbuster is worth the buzz it is currently generating. The sequel recaptures the evil the Issakaba Boys fought 25 years ago, which is still very much present today, making “Issakaba: The Return” a must-watch.

Speaking at the event, Lancelot, fondly called D’Gvnor, recalled how “Issakaba” was born out of real-life events in Aba, following the success of his earlier hit “The Last Burial,” produced by the late Jude Chukwuka Emelionwu of Kas-Vid International.

“After “Last Burial” was making waves, my attention was drawn to the activities of the Bakassi Boys in Aba. We called a script conference with Reginald Ebere, started discussing casting and characterisation, and that was how “Issakaba” was born. It was originally titled “My Town,” he disclosed.

According to him, the film’s message remains urgent: “Issakaba said security is local. Let traditional rulers, local governments and communities be involved in securing their people.”

He described the last 25 years as “25 years of courage, boldness, deep thinking and advocacy for a peaceful and safer society.”

A blend of action, horror and traditional mysticism, the original “Issakaba” was inspired by the real-life Bakassi Boys, a vigilante movement that emerged in southeastern Nigeria when communities were grappling with armed robbery and insecurity. Led by Ebube, the vigilante group sought justice where conventional policing failed.

Lancelot lamented that 25 years after “Issakaba” was released, the issues raised by the film are still prevalent.

“When ‘Issakaba’ was released in 2001, Nigeria was already grappling with serious crime – violent crime, communal insecurity, and the inability of the conventional security structure to respond effectively to the reality faced by ordinary people,” he said.

He emphasized that the reboot is not intended to be merely an action film, but a reflection of a society under pressure.

“25 years later, I’m returning to confront a question: What has changed? Perhaps even more importantly, what has not changed? From the look of things, nothing has changed after 25 years. The question has not disappeared. In fact, it has become even more urgent.

Across Nigeria today, we continue to witness the prominence of vigilante groups, community-based security initiatives, and calls for greater local participation in policing. The conversation around state police and the decentralization of Nigerian security architecture has also continued to grow,” he said.

‘Issakaba: The Return”stars an ensemble of A-list actors including Sam Dede as Ebube, Nosa Rex, Francis Onwochei, Emeka Rising, Iyabo Ojo, Sir Alex Usifo and Chidi Mokeme among others.