Moonshot 2026: Day 1 highlights as tech leaders, founders gather in Lagos [Photos]

Moonshot 2026: Courage & Conviction kicked off in Lagos on Wednesday, bringing together technology leaders, startup founders, investors, policymakers and innovators to discuss the future of Africa’s digital economy.

The first day featured discussions on startup growth, fintech and banking, financial discipline, digital safety, privacy and the rights of technology users among others.

Speakers at the Startup Stage explored the challenges of building sustainable businesses, emphasising the importance of sound financial management, effective systems and the right teams.

The conversations also highlighted the need for technology companies to prioritise user protection alongside innovation, with TechHerNG Executive Director Chioma Agwuegbo warning against digital platforms that overlook the safety and rights of women, children and other vulnerable users.

Beyond the panel sessions, the event provided opportunities for networking, knowledge-sharing and connections among entrepreneurs, investors and other stakeholders shaping Africa’s technology ecosystem.