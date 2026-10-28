Moonshot 2026: ‘Africans deserve better protection’ — Tech experts faults companies, govt over digital safety

By Efosa Taiwo

Chioma Agwuegbo, executive director of TechHerNG, has called on technology companies to prioritise users’ safety, privacy and rights, warning that the rapid development of digital tools without adequate safeguards could expose women, children and persons with disabilities to greater risks.

Agwuegbo spoke during the session titled “Designing Safer Digital Futures: Privacy, Protection and Rights in African Tech” at the Startup Stage of Moonshot 2026: Courage & Conviction.

She criticised technology platforms for focusing on developing new products and features without adequately considering their potential harm to users.

“Access and safety should be the floor,” she said, arguing that excluding people from safe participation in digital spaces undermines their agency.

Agwuegbo cited the misuse of artificial intelligence to create non-consensual intimate images of women as an example of the dangers associated with emerging technologies.

“For instance, Grok should never be able to nudify women,” she said, warning that harmful applications can emerge rapidly after new technologies become available.

She noted that women and persons with disabilities were particularly vulnerable to the negative consequences of technological developments, stressing the need for platforms to consider potential abuses before launching new products.

The TechHerNG director also raised concerns about the way technology companies treat African users compared with users in other parts of the world.

According to her, people who experience online violence in some foreign jurisdictions may have access to stronger avenues for seeking redress, while African users often face limited options for holding platforms accountable.

She said investment in user safety remained inadequate and called for technology companies to take greater responsibility for protecting the people who use their services.

Agwuegbo also criticised African governments for failing to do enough to address digital safety concerns.

“A lot of things we are suffering is because our govt is asleep,” she said.

On protecting children online, she emphasised the importance of trust, context and open communication between parents and their children.

Agwuegbo stressed that parents should create an environment where children feel comfortable discussing their online experiences rather than relying solely on restrictive measures.

She also highlighted the role of regulators in ensuring that technology companies operate within appropriate safeguards, noting that oversight was necessary to prevent harm.

The executive director further called on media organisations to report violence against women responsibly and help draw attention to the risks women face in digital spaces.

Also speaking during the session, Modupe Adebimpe, head of operations and projects at ProsperityTech, highlighted the challenges of embedding safety measures into technology products, noting that doing so could be expensive.

She stressed, however, that privacy and safety must remain central to product development, particularly when children are involved.

Adebimpe also noted that children have rights to privacy, urging stakeholders to consider the balance between protecting young people and respecting their personal boundaries.

“Trust is a currency, it helps you to retain customers,” she said, highlighting the importance of building user confidence through responsible product design.

Vanguard News