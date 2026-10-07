Modric urges Portugal to give Ronaldo proper farewell

Croatia captain Luka Modric has urged Portugal to give Cristiano Ronaldo a proper farewell from international football, describing the forward as the greatest player in the country’s history.

Modric said Ronaldo deserved another opportunity to bring his international career to an appropriate conclusion, regardless of whether he decides to retire from the Portugal national team.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X on Wednesday, the former Real Madrid midfielder said, “Cristiano is the greatest player in the history of Portugal, and he deserves another farewell and another ending with the national team.”

Modric’s comments come amid uncertainty over Ronaldo’s future with Portugal, with questions surrounding when and how the veteran forward will end his international career.

The Croatian expressed disappointment over the situation, saying it was unfortunate to see Ronaldo facing such circumstances in his own country.

“It’s sad to see this happening to Cristiano in his own country,” Modric said.

“Still, I think they will find a solution, because Cris deserves, whether he retires or decides not to continue with the national team, to have a great farewell that reflects what he deserves,” Modric said.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but I hope the situation gets resolved.”