Mimiko mourns Fasoranti, says his death ends extraordinary chapter

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has described the death of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, as the end of an extraordinary chapter in the political and moral history of Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

Mimiko, in a statement issued on Tuesday night in Akure, said Fasoranti was more than an elder statesman, describing him as a custodian of a political tradition and a devoted disciple of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said the late Afenifere leader embodied the enduring virtues of discipline, integrity, courage and service, adding that his contributions to education, public administration, politics and the pro-democracy movement spanned generations.

According to Mimiko, Fasoranti’s service as Commissioner for Finance under the administration of the late Ondo State Governor, Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, demonstrated his commitment to public probity and responsible governance.

He said Fasoranti’s subsequent leadership of the progressive movement, particularly his stewardship of Afenifere until his death, reflected his conviction that politics should be guided by principles and directed towards the welfare of the people.

Mimiko added that Fasoranti provided steady and principled guidance to Afenifere and the wider Yoruba political community in Nigeria and the diaspora.

He said the late elder statesman remained committed to social justice, good governance, federalism and the advancement of the Yoruba people within a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Never for once were personal ambition or greed markers of his leadership philosophy; it was all about fidelity to principle and an abiding concern for the future of the nation,” Mimiko said.

He described Fasoranti as belonging to a generation that regarded public service as a duty rather than an avenue for personal enrichment, adding that his political convictions remained consistent despite changing circumstances.

According to the former governor, Fasoranti’s steadfastness during the years of military rule and his commitment to democratic ideals offered important lessons for the country.

Mimiko also recalled the personal tragedies the late elder statesman endured, including the loss of his wife and daughter, saying he continued to carry on with fortitude and submission to the will of God.

“For us in Ondo State, his passing is a profound loss. We have lost a father figure whose long life connected our political present to some of the most consequential chapters of our collective history,” he said.

Mimiko noted that Fasoranti’s generation understood the importance of strong institutions, responsible leadership and a political culture in which the public good took precedence over personal interests.

He said that having lived for more than a century, Fasoranti left behind not only the memories of a long and eventful life but also a standard by which leadership could be judged.

According to him, the late Afenifere leader’s legacy challenges younger generations to approach public service with honour, courage and a strong sense of responsibility.

Mimiko extended his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure, the Afenifere family and others mourning the loss.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort his family and all those affected by his death.