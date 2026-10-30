Michael Kelechi Nwaobasi affirms court acquittal in sworn affidavit

A Lagos-based businessman, Michael Kelechi Nwaobasi, has confirmed that he and his company, Kenten Table Water Nigeria Limited, were discharged and acquitted by the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State.

Nwaobasi made the affirmation in an affidavit sworn before a Notary Public of Nigeria in Satellite Town, Lagos.

Nwaobasi and his company had been charged in a five-count amended charge filed on November 21, 2024, involving allegations of conspiracy to possess hard drugs and money laundering.

In an affidavit of facts dated August 4, 2026, and made available to journalists, Nwaobasi identified himself as the first defendant in Charge No. FHC/UM/CR/143/2024, between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nwaobasi Kelechi Monday (also known as Nwaobasi Kelechi Michael, “Aboy”) and Kenten Table Water Nigeria Limited.

He stated that, on May 29, 2025, the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, discharged and acquitted him and his company, the second defendant in the case.

According to him, the order was made by the Federal High Court, Umuahia, presided over by Honourable Justice K. O. Ogundare.

He explained that the affidavit was required for official and record purposes.

“I swear to this affidavit in good faith, believing same to be true and correct to the best of my knowledge in accordance with the Oaths Law of Lagos State 2015,” Nwaobasi stated.

In its ruling, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Nwaobasi and his company on any of the five counts.

The judge found that the evidence presented by the prosecution was insufficient to warrant calling on the defendants to enter their defence to the charges.

“In sum, I find that no prima facie case has been made out against the defendants by the prosecution in all the counts as the prosecution has failed to prove the elements of the offence in each of the counts.

“Consequently, the no case submission is hereby upheld and the defendants are hereby discharged and acquitted on each of the 1st -5th counts of the offence charged by virtue of Section 357 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015,” the judge held in a ruling delivered in open court.

The certified true copy of the ruling made available to journalists listed E. C. Onyema-Opara, Esq., as counsel for the prosecution, while V. A. Ekwegh, Esq., and O. E. Porbeni, Esq., were listed as counsel for the defendants.