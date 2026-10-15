Meet Nigeria’s Shalom Alugwe advancing predictive planning, supply chain innovation in US

By Ayo Taiwo

Nigerian professional Shalom Alugwe is contributing to supply chain innovation at Amazon through technology-driven solutions designed to improve inventory planning, identify operational risks and strengthen delivery reliability across the United States.

Alugwe, a Senior Program Manager in Supply Chain Optimization Technology at the American e-commerce giant, led the development and deployment of a predictive planning platform that helps operational teams identify emerging capacity constraints and make informed decisions before disruptions affect deliveries.

According to details of the initiative, the platform delivered measurable improvements in delivery reliability across a high-volume operating environment handling millions of shipments. The project also received recognition from senior leadership and was identified for potential expansion into other regions.

The initiative reflects the growing role of predictive analytics in modern supply chains, where early identification of operational bottlenecks can help businesses allocate resources more effectively, manage capacity and maintain consistent service delivery.

Rather than relying solely on historical data or responding after problems arise, predictive planning systems enable organisations to anticipate potential constraints and intervene before they affect customers.

Alugwe’s work also highlights the role of program managers in connecting technological development with business strategy and operational execution. Delivering such solutions requires collaboration across teams, integration into existing processes and performance measurement to ensure that the technology produces practical results.

Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, Alugwe’s professional journey has combined program management, social-impact initiatives, entrepreneurship and organisational development.

She pursued an MBA at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School as part of the Class of 2026. Her background and experiences were also highlighted by Poets&Quants, a publication covering business education, which profiled her journey and

contributions to the business-school community.

Her professional development has included training and credentials in emerging technology fields, including machine learning leadership and responsible artificial intelligence, reflecting her interest in the intersection of technology, management and organisational transformation.

Beyond supply chain optimisation, Alugwe has also worked on initiatives designed to operate at scale. During her time at Amazon, she reported developing and launching a separate programme intended to reach more than 12,000 interns across the United States.

The initiative demonstrated her experience in identifying organisational needs and developing programmes with the potential to serve large groups of participants.

Alugwe has also spoken about the value of her Nigerian background and international perspective in approaching business challenges. Her experiences across different professional and cultural environments have informed her approach to problem-solving, collaboration and leadership.

Her work comes at a time when supply chain management has become increasingly important to major businesses, particularly as e-commerce growth, shifting customer expectations and disruptions in global trade place greater demands on inventory forecasting and fulfilment systems.

For companies operating at Amazon’s scale, even incremental improvements in planning and delivery reliability can have significant implications across large volumes of customer orders.

The potential expansion of Alugwe’s predictive planning initiative beyond its initial operating environment further underscores the importance of developing solutions that can be adapted across teams and regions.

Her career trajectory, from Lagos to business education in the United States and a technology leadership role at Amazon, adds to the growing visibility of Nigerian professionals working in global technology and business operations.

Through her work in supply chain optimisation, Alugwe is contributing to efforts to make complex distribution networks more responsive, efficient and reliable, demonstrating how technology and strategic programme management can be combined to address operational challenges at scale.