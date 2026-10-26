Mass killing threat: Enugu ex-lawmakers place N5m bounty on terrorist ringleaders

By Precious Enaike

The Chairman of the forum of former members of Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Josef Onoh, announced Monday that they have placed a bounty of N5m on terrorists threatening mass killings in Enugu State after watching a viral video containing treasonable, cowardly and bloodthirsty threats of invasion against the peaceful domain of the state.

These threats, Onoh said, issued by terrorists masquerading under whatever deceitful umbrella or criminal guise they claim, represent an intolerable assault on the collective security, sovereignty, and peace.

Speaking on behalf of the Forum, in Abuja, Onoh categorically condemned the provocative rhetoric in the strongest possible terms and made it known clearly and unequivocally to the miscreants that Enugu State is not, and will never become, a playground for terrorists, bandits, or extremist agitators.

According to him, stakeholders have built a heritage of peace, and no masked cowards chanting death threats will be allowed to disrupt the lives of the people.

Onoh said the security of Enugu State remains paramount, and the forum will not fold its arms while fringe criminals attempt to intimidate our citizens or destabilize our homeland.

“The forum stands resolutely behind the Enugu State Government and security agencies to crush any attempt at violating the peace of the state. To accelerate the wheels of justice and unmask every single criminal hiding under these guises, I have, on behalf of the forum of former members of Enugu State House of Assembly announced the strategic rewards of N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira) bounty for anyone who provides credible, actionable information to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, or any other security agencies that leads directly to the arrest and prosecution of the main character chanting the death threats in the video, as well as any of his co-conspirators.

“Furthermore, I would place a N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) reward per name to any patriotic citizen who provides the full names and verified identities of each individual appearing in the video, along with details of their relatives, to the security agencies. I urge the DSS and all sister security apparatuses to launch an immediate, aggressive manhunt for the criminals.

“To the good people of Enugu State, I urge them to remain calm, vigilant, and resilient and not be intimidated by the desperate rants of cowards while also reporting any suspicious movements or individuals to the nearest security agency immediately. Let me make it clear that Enugu State belongs to the peaceful and law-abiding individuals and forces of terror will always be defeated,” Onoh said.