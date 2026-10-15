Martinez’s comments reflect ‘circus’ at Man Utd — Roy Keane

Keane

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane says Lisandro Martinez’s public criticism of the club’s hierarchy reflects the “chaos” surrounding the Premier League side.

According to the BBC, Keane described United as being “like a bit of a circus” following Martinez’s comments about the club’s failure to strengthen its squad during the summer transfer window.

Martinez spoke out after United’s 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, criticising the club’s recruitment and demanding more from its leadership.

The Argentine defender said he expected more from director of football Jason Wilcox and the club’s hierarchy following United’s qualification for the Champions League.

Speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Keane questioned the timing of Martinez’s remarks, particularly given the defender’s own performances and United’s difficult run.

“There will be some fans saying it’s great and some saying you’re letting the team down, especially from a player who hasn’t been at his best, when the team is struggling,” Keane said.

He added that the club appeared divided and criticised the atmosphere surrounding United.

“They’re obviously not together. It is chaotic there from the top to the bottom. We go there on match days and I don’t like the feeling around the club,” Keane said.

He continued: “I think as a reflection of the club, it’s obviously chaos there, like a bit of a circus.”

Keane also questioned players who publicly criticise their clubs during difficult periods, arguing that they should first examine their own performances.

“When you’re going through a difficult spell like United are, the issue I have with certain players saying things is you always have to start with the man in the mirror before you start coming out with all these comments,” he said.

Martinez later said on social media on Wednesday that he had spoken out of “anger and frustration”.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, although United have the option to extend it by another year.

Keane also cast doubt on Martinez’s standing within the squad, saying he did not regard the defender as a senior figure at Manchester United.

“I don’t think it will be a big falling-out – because I think we have question marks over this dressing room anyway,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s enough characters – enough men in there – but I don’t see him as a senior player at Manchester United. I see him as a centre-half who’s making lots of mistakes.”

Former United defender Gary Neville also criticised Martinez’s remarks, arguing that they could be interpreted as an attack on his teammates.

Neville said senior players, including Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, would have reason to be angry because Martinez’s comments suggested the squad needed more players.

United will travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.