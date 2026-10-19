Marseille’s official store looted as protests rock France

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Olympique de Marseille’s official store on the city’s La Canebière avenue was looted during weekend unrest, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

According to Reuters, the incident came as France experienced some of its worst unrest in years, with protests over rising prices and declining public services. Thousands of people were arrested, while shops were looted or damaged.

Marseille authorities imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations across the city on Monday following violent protests and looting.

The club condemned the attack and said it stood in solidarity with Puma, its partner that operates the store. The damage has forced the shop to close temporarily, though fans can still visit Marseille’s other official stores.

Marseille said it would update supporters when conditions allow the La Canebière store to reopen.

The club said in a statement: “Olympique de Marseille condemns in the strongest possible terms the acts of violence and looting targeting its official store on the Canebière and expresses its solidarity with its partner Puma, which operates the store. These events have caused significant property damage, forcing the club to temporarily close this store to the public. Fans may, however, continue to visit OM’s other official stores in Marseille. The club will inform its fans as soon as conditions allow for a reopening.”

The club sits ninth in Ligue 1 after seven matches. It returns to action on Thursday with an away Europa League game against Austria’s Sturm Graz.