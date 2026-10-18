Man United’s winless run extends to six games after Leeds draw

Manchester United’s winless run extended to six games after Leeds United held Michael Carrick’s side to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Elland Road on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo gave Manchester United the lead in the 35th minute before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Leeds shortly after the restart.

The result leaves Manchester United 13th in the Premier League table, while Leeds sit seventh, three points ahead of their opponents.

United took the lead when Mbeumo battled past James Justin to connect with a pass from Youri Tielemans and beat the Leeds defence 10 minutes before half-time.

The visitors had earlier missed a chance to take the lead when Mbeumo headed wide from close range, while Leeds goalkeeper Senne Lammens produced a full-stretch save to deny Nico Elvedi.

Leeds responded in the 51st minute as Calvert-Lewin beat Mbeumo to a loose ball following a corner, finishing after Tarik Muharemovic had made the initial contact.

Both teams searched for a winner, but neither could find the decisive goal.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes fired wide, while Leeds midfielder Anton Stach failed to keep his first-time effort on target.

The draw extends United’s winless run in all competitions to six matches, their longest such streak since the end of the 2018-19 season.

The result also denied Carrick a much-needed victory following a difficult week for the club, which included defender Lisandro Martinez being fined after criticising the club’s hierarchy.

Martinez started against Leeds in a tense encounter that saw both Fernandes and Gabriel Gudmundsson booked during a fiery opening period.

Leeds, meanwhile, maintained their unbeaten home record in all competitions since March.

The Yorkshire club had beaten Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in April, ending a 10-game winless run against their rivals in the Premier League, but were unable to repeat that result at Elland Road.

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